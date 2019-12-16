Jim Beglin comments on reported Liverpool target Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino is reportedly on his way to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Jim Beglin has given his take on reported Liverpool target Takumi Minamino on beIN SPORTS.

The former Liverpool defender has suggested that the versatile attacking player should be deployed as a number 10, and he does not think that the 24-year-old winger is going to break into manager Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup just yet.

According to The Mirror, Minamino will join Liverpool from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window for a fee of £7.25 million.

The report has also stated that the Japan international did not play for Salzburg against Hartberg at the weekend.

It was Salzburg’s final game between the two-month winter break, meaning that the Liverpool-bound winger has (probably) played his last game for the Austrian club.

Beglin said about Minamino on beIN SPORTS: “Probably a squad player because it is so strong at the moment. It’s going to be difficult for him, but he looks to me like a number 10.”

Beglin added: “He is gutsy, he is quick, he has wonderful imagination, and he can finish.”

Good signing for Liverpool?

Minamino played well for Salzburg against Liverpool in the Champions League, and the Japanese star’s versatility to play anywhere in attack would make him a valuable addition to the Liverpool team.

While it is true that the 24-year-old would not go straight into the Reds’ starting lineup, he would be a very good option to have on the substitutes’ bench, especially with the Merseyside outfit aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.