Jermaine Jenas shares the two Tottenham players he thinks aren't trusted by their teammates

Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier have both played regularly since Jose Mourinho took charge.

Jermaine Jenas has told Match of the Day 2, which was broadcast on BBC One yesterday, that he doesn’t think Tottenham Hotspur’s team trust Eric Dier or Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs won 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, but there were some flaws in their performance.

Tottenham failed to retain possession as well as they could have done, with Sissoko and Dier both failing to impress in possession.

Although the pair did fairly well defensively their passing was unambitious and, at times, inaccurate.

And Jenas felt there were occasions when their Tottenham teammates looked for other options rather than passing into midfield.

He said: “Get the ball, pass forward. Those are your best players, that’s all you should be thinking about. They don’t want to take responsibility.

“I don’t feel like they trust them. Wolves won it back time and time again, and it was wave after wave of them attacking.

“Whenever I’ve played with really good midfielder, defenders go ‘have it’.

“I feel at the minute there is this cat and mouse thing going on between the centre-backs and midfielders where they are waiting a bit too long before putting it into them. And on top of that the midfielders are picking up bad positions.”

Mourinho has already gone on record to suggest that he doesn’t see Sissoko as a natural central midfielder.

Mourinho has put a great amount of faith in Dier since taking charge though, although the England international has still shown some signs of rust.

Tottenham could use Harry Winks or Tanguy Ndombele in midfield in future weeks, although the latter needs to prove his fitness.

Spurs are next in action against Chelsea in what should be a thrilling London derby match next weekend.