Jamie Redknapp criticises Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi has generally been used as back-up to Tammy Abraham so far this season.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he doesn’t think Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is good enough.

Batshuayi has been Chelsea’s first choice replacement for Tammy Abraham this term, but he has failed to put major pressure on the England international.

Batshuayi has scored a credible five goals in 17 appearances for Chelsea’s first-team this term.

But Redknapp does not believe that the Belgian is quite good enough for Chelsea, and he has suggested that Frank Lampard may need to buy a striker in January.

“Abraham, he needs better back-up,” Redknapp said. “Michy Batshuayi has not quite cut it as a deputy, while Olivier Giroud is likely to leave in January so that he can get the game time he needs ahead of Euro 2020.

“Lampard may have already been planning to spend in January after their transfer ban was lifted but I wonder if their recent form forces his hand even more. I wonder if he will now look to bring in a bit of experience, some tried and tested reinforcements who can relieve the pressure on Mount and Abraham.”

Chelsea are expected to spend in the new year, as they have had their transfer ban lifted.

That could provide the Blues with a much needed lift, as things have got difficult for Lampard’s side in recent weeks.

Chelsea begun the campaign in brilliant form, but their place in the top four is now under serious threat.

Chelsea lost to Bournemouth at the weekend, and now have Tottenham Hotspur breathing down their necks.

Spurs and Chelsea are due to meet next weekend, and if Lampard’s side are beaten then they will be leapfrogged by their London rivals.