Jamie Redknapp comments on Chelsea's Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount failed to impress in Frank Lampard's side's defeat to Bournemouth.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Frank Lampard should drop Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount has played regularly for Chelsea this season, but his form has dipped in recent months.

The England international started the campaign in fine form, and was one of Chelsea’s main goalscoring threats.

However, in recent weeks, Mount has come in for some criticism from the Stamford Bridge crowd and he has clearly struggled.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth at the weekend, with Mount missing his chance to impress again.

And Lampard has suggested that the time may now be right for Lampard to take the 20-year-old out of the Blues team.

“When it comes to Mount, I wonder if he could benefit from a break,” Redknapp said.

“I remember when I was 19, I'd broken into the Liverpool team but was going through a rough patch. Graeme Souness was my manager at the time and he pulled me to one side at the training ground. He told me he was going to leave me out. I was fuming. I told him I wanted to play. What young footballer wouldn't? I saw being dropped as an insult! But Graeme told me, calm as you like, "Listen, you need a break. You've had a lot of games".

“I was upset but deep down I understood he was doing it for my benefit. I had my break, recharged the batteries and came back raring to go. So maybe that could help Mount, too. He may disagree – like I did when Graeme told me he was taking me out of the team – but his manager will know what is best for him.”

Much like Mount, Chelsea started the season at a blistering pace, but their form has tailed off lately.

The Blues have hit some obstacles of recently, with home defeats against Bournemouth and West Ham United being particularly frustrating.

Chelsea are now holding on to their place in the top four, which is under significant pressure.

Lampard’s men take on Tottenham next weekend, and if they are beaten by their London rivals then they will drop out of the Champions League qualification spots.