Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Jamie Carragher slates Arsenal's David Luiz

Shane Callaghan
David Luiz of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard de Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Luik, Belgium.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Arsenal man simply 'isn't good enough' according to Jamie Carragher.

David Luiz of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

Jamie Carragher has said on Sky Sports on Sunday that he was 'glad' that Freddie Ljungberg ditched Arsenal centre-back David Luiz.

The Gunners were mauled by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who left the Emirates with a 3-0 victory yesterday.

All three of the Premier League champions' goals were scored in a ruthless first half in which Arsenal's defence was cruelly exposed.

Ljungberg started with Calum Chambers at centre-back ahead of Luiz, who was selected for the 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion and the draw at Norwich City under the Swedish caretaker boss.

 

But the former Arsenal winger dropped the Brazilian yesterday and Carragher has admitted that he was happy to see Chambers get the nod.

He said on Sky Sports: "It's your job and sometimes you think you're looking after yourself, but you're hurting the rest of the team. That's why David Luiz isn't playing.

"I'm glad he's gone with Calum Chambers. We know Luiz isn't good enough, that's all he does, drops off to protect himself. "

This is new territory for Luiz, being out of the side on a regular basis.

He started and finished 12 of Arsenal's 13 Premier League outings under Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain star joined the Gunners for £8 million this past summer, but he hasn't looked a great deal and in all probability won't go down as a fantastic signing.

David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 5, 2019 in London, United...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch