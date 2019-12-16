Jamie Carragher slates Arsenal's David Luiz

The Arsenal man simply 'isn't good enough' according to Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher has said on Sky Sports on Sunday that he was 'glad' that Freddie Ljungberg ditched Arsenal centre-back David Luiz.

The Gunners were mauled by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who left the Emirates with a 3-0 victory yesterday.

All three of the Premier League champions' goals were scored in a ruthless first half in which Arsenal's defence was cruelly exposed.

Ljungberg started with Calum Chambers at centre-back ahead of Luiz, who was selected for the 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion and the draw at Norwich City under the Swedish caretaker boss.

But the former Arsenal winger dropped the Brazilian yesterday and Carragher has admitted that he was happy to see Chambers get the nod.

He said on Sky Sports: "It's your job and sometimes you think you're looking after yourself, but you're hurting the rest of the team. That's why David Luiz isn't playing.

"I'm glad he's gone with Calum Chambers. We know Luiz isn't good enough, that's all he does, drops off to protect himself. "

This is new territory for Luiz, being out of the side on a regular basis.

He started and finished 12 of Arsenal's 13 Premier League outings under Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain star joined the Gunners for £8 million this past summer, but he hasn't looked a great deal and in all probability won't go down as a fantastic signing.