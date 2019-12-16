Quick links

Jamie Carragher shares whether Mikel Arteta should pick Arsenal or Everton

Assistant coach Mikel Arteta looks on during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England,...
Arsenal and Everton are both on the search for new managers right now.

Sky Sports television pundits Jamie Carragher (L) and Gary Neville look on before the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on December 21, 2018 in...

Jamie Carragher on told Super Sunday, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Mikel Arteta should pick the Arsenal job over the Everton one.

Arsenal and Everton have both been linked with Arteta, as they both search for new managers.

Arsenal currently have Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge, while Everton have Duncan Ferguson in their managerial hot seat on a temporary basis.

The two Premier League clubs are thought to want to make a permanent appointment sooner rather than later though.

 

And even though Arteta has no managerial experience he is reportedly appealing to both Arsenal and Everton.

Carragher feels that the job at the Gunners should be the most intriguing for the Spaniard though, as they have more potential than Everton for the future.

“There’s a lot of work to do, but this is a huge job and a huge club. he’s never managed before and he’s being talked about getting one of the biggest jobs, will Arsenal come round again,” Carragher questioned.

“If the new man comes in and does well he could be here four or five years. He’ll want to start somewhere.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

“But there won’t be many bigger clubs than this that want Arteta - and if it is a toss up between Arsenal or Everton, Arsenal is the bigger club. He’s got more chance of being successful and playing Champions League football.”

If Arsenal were to appoint Arteta it would be a massive risk, given his lack of experience.

The Gunners have disappointed this season, and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Everton have also failed to live up to expectations this term, with the Toffees positioned just above the relegation zone.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

