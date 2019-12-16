Jamie Carragher shares his verdict on Moise Kean substitution for Everton

Everton striker Moise Kean was brought on and then taken off by Duncan Ferguson yesterday.

Jamie Carragher has told Super Sunday, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he liked Everton boss Duncan Ferguson’s controversial decision to substitute off Moise Kean.

Kean was only brought on as a late substitute in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, but he was hooked off before full-time for Oumar Niasse.

Ferguson stated after the game that the substitution was just to waste time for Everton, but the explanation seemed questionable.

Kean was visibly upset at being taken off, as he trudged straight down the tunnel.

The decision could have hurt Kean’s confidence, after a very slow start to his Everton career.

But Carragher felt that Ferguson deserved credit for being so brave.

“He may get some criticism for that. But what I like about it is that it’s a brave decision,” Carragher said. “It’s a record signing. Let’s not just think Ferguson has come in to Everton and gone 4-4-2, that’s done.

“The players he’s had today, he played Mason Holgate in midfield. Making that brave decision to take Kean off. He’s done something that Ljungberg hasn’t done, he’s put a stamp on a team.

“I don’t see how they can give it to someone else right now.”

Ferguson has actually stated that he doesn’t feel ready to take the Everton job on a permanent basis, but he is doing a fine job in temporary charge.

Everton have taken four points from their last two games, and put in two of their best performances of the season.

The Toffees took the lead yesterday when Victor Lindelof turned the ball into his own net, before Mason Greenwood rescued a point for United