Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier praises Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos on Twitter

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Arfield, Jean-Pierre Nsame and James Tavernier during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.James Tavernier of Rangers

Rangers captain James Tavernier has defended his teammate Alfredo Morelos on Twitter.

Morelos was sent off during Rangers’ 2-0 win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old Colombia international scored in the 69th minute, but following the goal, the striker was shown a yellow card for gesturing to fans.

 

The striker was already on a yellow card, and he was subsequently dismissed - the first time that he has been sent off this season.

Rangers right-back Tavernier has come to the defence of his teammate and star striker Morelos on Twitter, claiming that the 23-year-old has been carrying the team all season.

According to WhoScored, the Colombian has scored 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premiership matches, while according to BBC Sport, the striker has scored six goals and provided one assist in the Europa League this season.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

According to The Daily Mail, the Championship club in England are looking at the goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Darren Randolph, who is wanted by Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Below are some of the best comments from Middlesbrough fans on Twitter.

Wes Foderingham of Rangers during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch