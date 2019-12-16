James Tavernier praises Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Steven Gerrard’s side on Sunday.

James Tavernier of Rangers



Rangers captain James Tavernier has defended his teammate Alfredo Morelos on Twitter.

Morelos was sent off during Rangers’ 2-0 win against Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Colombia international scored in the 69th minute, but following the goal, the striker was shown a yellow card for gesturing to fans.

The striker was already on a yellow card, and he was subsequently dismissed - the first time that he has been sent off this season.

Rangers right-back Tavernier has come to the defence of his teammate and star striker Morelos on Twitter, claiming that the 23-year-old has been carrying the team all season.

According to WhoScored, the Colombian has scored 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premiership matches, while according to BBC Sport, the striker has scored six goals and provided one assist in the Europa League this season.

He’s been carrying us all season pic.twitter.com/R9JhrIGa4N — James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

According to The Daily Mail, the Championship club in England are looking at the goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Darren Randolph, who is wanted by Premier League outfit West Ham United.

Below are some of the best comments from Middlesbrough fans on Twitter.

Can we try and reunite Tav and his brother as well. — Murton Red (@Murton_Red) December 14, 2019

If he on radar I'm pretty sure mejias will be number 1. — scotte (@scottecunno16) December 14, 2019

League 1 here we come. — Shane Calvert (@Calvert182) December 14, 2019

He's fkin dreadful!! — Mal (@TheRedCritic) December 14, 2019