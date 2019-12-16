Is Responsible Child based on a true story? Dive into the events that inspired new BBC drama

Responsible Child arrives on BBC Two on December 16th but is it based on a true story?

The BBC and ITV have traded blows constantly this year with gripping dramas aplenty leaving viewers with a tough decision to make when 9pm rolls around.

Recent months have seen the likes of Dark Money, Dublin Murders, A Confession and Wild Bill all take to the screen for some weeknight drama, the BBC and ITV are set to go head-to-head with their new series Sticks and Stones as well as Responsible Child.

While Sticks and Stones will be arriving on ITV, Responsible Child will leave viewers with a tricky decision to make about which to watch when that debuts on the BBC.

Fans of original drama series may well be more tempted by Sticks and Stones but for true-crime lovers, Responsible Child should make for a tantalising prospect.

What is Responsible Child about?

Responsible Child tells the story of a 12-year-old boy and his mentally ill 23-year-old brother as they are put on trial for the murder of their abusive stepfather who was stabbed while sleeping on the sofa.

The story Responsible Child is told in two time frames; one being the court trial and the other being the events leading up to the fateful killing.

As the age of criminal responsibility in England and Wales is just 10, 12-year-old Ray (short for Raphael) is tried for the crime in an adult court, sparking a huge debate about how a boy as young as 12 can be held truly responsible for such a crime.

Is it based on a true story?

Sadly, yes.

The story of Responsible Boy is said to be based on the real-life case of 14-year-old Jerome and his 23-year-old brother Joshua who fatally stabbed their stepfather, Neil Tulley, to death at their home in Guildford, Surrey in August 2013.

A year prior to the killing, Tulley was arrested after threatening to kill older brother Joshua but was cleared by a jury.

14-year-old Jerome was sentenced to six years in detention for manslaughter while his older brother was sentenced to a more severe 14-year minimum spell for the murder of Neil Tulley.

When to watch

Responsible Boy arrives on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday, December 16th.

The new BBC drama is a standalone TV film so there are no other episodes of Responsible Boy to worry about once the 90-minute episode comes to an end.