How to get Westlife Scarborough tickets 2020: Venue and date details!

They may be in a world of their own, but the fans are invited to visit!

Westlife is set to play Scarborough in 2020 and you'll definitely want to grab tickets for this one...

Seriously, how many hits do these guys have!? The Irish pop group formed back in 1998 and quickly made an impression with their 1999 self-titled debut studio album.

Since then, they have released a whopping ten studio albums as well as greatest hits records. They're well known for such tracks as 'If I Let You Go', 'Flying Without Wings', 'Uptown Girl', 'Unbreakable', 'You Raise Me Up', 'The Rose', 'World of Our Own' and many more.

They also have a great reputation for their grand-scale live shows, and it's safe to say they'll never run out of hits to fill the hours. So, what's on the horizon?

Westlife to play Scarborough in 2020: When and where is it?

That's right!

After the roaring success of the Twenty Tour, the group are embarking on their Stadiums in the Summer tour, and things are kicking off with a show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 and will see them play a range of their hits, as well as cuts from their hit new album Spectrum.

Our brand new album #Spectrum is out everywhere now! We are so proud of this album and hope that you love it as much as we do https://t.co/P7gIcNBIme pic.twitter.com/G1Ftd9Ia2V — Westlife (@westlifemusic) November 15, 2019

How to get Westlife Scarborough tickets 2020

As highlighted by The Scarborough News, tickets for the Scarborough Open Air Theatre show will go on general sale at 9 am on Wednesday, December 18th 2019.

They will be available on www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

However, customers can also buy them from the Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

Be sure to purchase them quickly - it's sure to sell out!

Westlife talk Scarborough gig announcement

According to the earlier the source, the band have said:

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK."

They continue: "The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform in Scarborough."

We're sure the fans can't wait to be there!

