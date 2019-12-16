His Dark Materials: Roger's fate has book fans on edge ahead of series finale

Fans of the His Dark Materials books have been left on edge ahead of the TV series finale.

As the cold winter nights get ever descend upon us, there's nothing better at this time of year than getting cosy and sticking something good to watch on the TV.

Luckily, Sunday evenings have provided plenty for viewers to get their teeth stuck into in recent weeks with the likes of David Attenborough's Seven Worlds, One Planet and His Dark Materials filling the BBC TV schedules.



However, Seven Worlds, One Planet has now come to an end and His Dark Materials approaches its final episode as well.

As a result, fans of the His Dark Materials books have been left fearing over the fate of one character as the series finale approaches.

Spoilers ahead for His Dark Materials.

Lord Asriel returns

In the first episode of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) is painted as this noble hero character who young Lyra looks up to for inspiration and, as a result, fans have been looking forward to seeing the character again after he left Oxford for The North in the opening episode.

However, in episode 7, the penultimate in the series, Lyra and us as viewers finally get to reunite with Lord Asriel only he's not exactly pleased to see Lyra in such a dangerous place.

That is until he sees that Lyra has brought her friend Roger along and the tone of fear in Asriel's voice notably changes.

It's disconcerting enough for TV viewers as a menacing glint fills Asriel's eyes but for fans of Phillip Pullman's original novels, it's a terrifying sign of what's to come.

Book fans warn of what's to come

While there have been a few complaints from book fans after a few changes were made from the source material, the general consensus has been positive from fans of both the books and series.

However, discussion on Twitter this week was instantly directed towards young Roger after his fateful meeting with Lord Asriel.

It didn't take long for fans to offer up plenty of forboding tweets about the forthcoming final episode.

Asriel *looks at Roger*



Myself & probably everyone who’s read the books #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/SM2zSTMCuh — n (@n0una_o) December 15, 2019

James McAvoy is nailing Asriel. He looked at Roger like he was looking forward to roasting him slowly and serving him up with a fine bottle of red. #HisDarkMaterials — Sci mad (@Justus4techs) December 15, 2019

He’s not been in it much but James McAvoy is so good as Lord Asriel. Looking at Roger like Cruella De Vil sizing up a Dalmatian puppy. #HisDarkMaterials — Daniel Angelini (@Dangelinii) December 15, 2019

When Lord Asriel saw Roger, I started screaming “NO, NO, NO!” I’m not ready! #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/e4myoHWY5i — Scribbles (@ScribbleScout) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, this fan is treating episode 7 as the series finale before everything kicks off in episode 8.

oh what a lovely, happy ending. Iorek on his rightful throne, Lyra reunited with her father and he was so happy to see Roger - how nice! A hot meal and bath, delightful. So happy... #HisDarkMaterials — georgie (@lemonwrangler) December 15, 2019

What does happen to Roger?

If you haven't already guessed at this point, Roger's fate isn't pleasant in His Dark Materials and shifts everybody's view on Lord Asriel.

As we've seen throughout the series, Lord Asriel has been working to discover more about Dust and the other worlds that exist in the His Dark Materials universe.

He plans to venture into these other worlds in order to try and find the source of Dust but to do that he needs to make an ungodly sacrifice and poor little Roger just happened to walk into his mountain-side laboratory at the exact wrong moment.

In order to travel to these other worlds, a huge amount of energy is needed and the only way to create this is to separate a child from their daemon (note how the power at Bulvangar always cut out when a child was ripped from their daemon) and Asriel sees the innocent young boy as the perfect specimen.