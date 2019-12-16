Quick links

Guillem Balague contradicts reports Carlo Ancelotti has arrived for talks with Everton

Ancelotti is said to be Everton's number one choice to succeed Marco Silva.

Guillem Balague presents pitch side before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United...

Claims that Carlo Ancelotti has flown in for talks about becoming Everton's next manager have been swiftly rubbished by Guillem Balague.

Sky Sports reported on Monday afternoon that Ancelotti had arrived on Merseyside on Monday afternoon.

But Balague, who used to work for Sky, posted the following tweet shortly afterwards.

According to Sky, Ancelotti is Everton's number one choice to succeed Marco Silva, having been sacked by Napoli last week.

And it may be the case that the Italian plans to enter discussions with Everton, if he hasn't already.

Carlo Ancelotti head coach of SSC Napoli looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

In 20-plus years as a manager, Ancelotti has been employed Parma, Juventus AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

In total, the 60-year-old has won 20 trophies, including three Champions Leagues, and his appointment would be some coup for Everton, who sit just two places and three points above the Premier League's relegation places.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

