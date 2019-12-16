Guillem Balague contradicts reports Carlo Ancelotti has arrived for talks with Everton

Ancelotti is said to be Everton's number one choice to succeed Marco Silva.

Claims that Carlo Ancelotti has flown in for talks about becoming Everton's next manager have been swiftly rubbished by Guillem Balague.

Sky Sports reported on Monday afternoon that Ancelotti had arrived on Merseyside on Monday afternoon.

But Balague, who used to work for Sky, posted the following tweet shortly afterwards.

Relaxing with his wife in the beautiful capital of Italy — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 16, 2019

According to Sky, Ancelotti is Everton's number one choice to succeed Marco Silva, having been sacked by Napoli last week.

And it may be the case that the Italian plans to enter discussions with Everton, if he hasn't already.

In 20-plus years as a manager, Ancelotti has been employed Parma, Juventus AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

In total, the 60-year-old has won 20 trophies, including three Champions Leagues, and his appointment would be some coup for Everton, who sit just two places and three points above the Premier League's relegation places.