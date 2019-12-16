Quick links

Graham Roberts praises Tottenham stars Eric Dier and Lucas Moura

Dan Coombs
Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur (R) gives his team instructions during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11,...
Tottenham snatched a late winner to beat Wolves.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux...

Tottenham Hotspur recorded one of their most impressive results of the season to win away at Wolves.

Lucas Moura scored an opener before Adama Traore netted an equaliser for the home side. Jan Vertonghen scored a late winner to send the travelling fans wild.

 

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts praised Tottenham's win, in a comment on Twitter, and name the two players he felt stood out, praising Eric Dier and Lucas Moura.

Lucas scored Tottenham's early opener to set the tone for a strong away performance.

Dier could have a rare goal of his own, with his first half effort hitting the woodwork.

The midfielder is becoming a big favourite of manager Jose Mourinho and he is getting his most consistent run of games on 2019.

 

It is helping, and Spurs are now up into fifth position, just three points off Chelsea who have now lost three games in a row.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur reacts after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

