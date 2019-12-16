Graham Roberts praises Tottenham stars Eric Dier and Lucas Moura

Tottenham snatched a late winner to beat Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur recorded one of their most impressive results of the season to win away at Wolves.

Lucas Moura scored an opener before Adama Traore netted an equaliser for the home side. Jan Vertonghen scored a late winner to send the travelling fans wild.

Former Tottenham star Graham Roberts praised Tottenham's win, in a comment on Twitter, and name the two players he felt stood out, praising Eric Dier and Lucas Moura.

Well done boys little lucky but done excellent defending at times and @ericdier and @LucasMoura7 excellent today. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 15, 2019

Lucas scored Tottenham's early opener to set the tone for a strong away performance.

Dier could have a rare goal of his own, with his first half effort hitting the woodwork.

The midfielder is becoming a big favourite of manager Jose Mourinho and he is getting his most consistent run of games on 2019.

It is helping, and Spurs are now up into fifth position, just three points off Chelsea who have now lost three games in a row.