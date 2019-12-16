Garth Crooks praises Tottenham's attacking approach

Tottenham Hotspur had a positive approach away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur's bold approach away from home has been praised by former star Garth Crooks.

Spurs beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux with Jan Vertonghen scoring a winner in stoppage time.

Crooks told BBC Sport he approves of the decision to surround Harry Kane with attacking players.

He added that he felt this was a noticeable difference between Mourinho and the manager he replaced.

Crooks said: "Watching Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli all in the same line-up and away from home is audacious and brilliant and the difference between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino."

He named Lucas Moura and Vertonghen in his team of the week, Tottenham's two goalscorers in the win.

Despite the hiccup against Manchester United, Tottenham are in good form and sit in fifth position in the Premier League.

Chelsea have lost three games in a row, and suddenly the top four chase seems back on.