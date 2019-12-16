Quick links

Garth Crooks praises Tottenham's attacking approach

Tottenham Hotspur had a positive approach away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur's bold approach away from home has been praised by former star Garth Crooks.

Spurs beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux with Jan Vertonghen scoring a winner in stoppage time.

Crooks told BBC Sport he approves of the decision to surround Harry Kane with attacking players.

 

He added that he felt this was a noticeable difference between Mourinho and the manager he replaced.

Crooks said: "Watching Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli all in the same line-up and away from home is audacious and brilliant and the difference between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino."

He named Lucas Moura and Vertonghen in his team of the week, Tottenham's two goalscorers in the win.

Despite the hiccup against Manchester United, Tottenham are in good form and sit in fifth position in the Premier League.

Chelsea have lost three games in a row, and suddenly the top four chase seems back on.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

