Freddie Ljungberg says he has spoken to Arsenal board

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal lost in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal interim-manager Freddie Ljungberg has told The Sun that he has spoken to the board about making a decision on the managerial job.

Ljungberg is in charge of Arsenal at the moment, having been appointed as the caretaker-manager following the departure of Unai Emery.

The former Sweden international winger, who was on the books of the Gunners as a player from 1998 until 2007, has stated that he has spoken to the North London club’s board, and has suggested that he has been told to just wait and see.

Ljungberg told The Sun: "I've said to them [the board] they need to make a decision. We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs. When I say that they say I have to wait and see."

Freddie Ljungberg next permanent Arsenal manager?

Ljungberg made the aforementioned comments after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was quite a disappointing performance from the Gunners, and the loss has further dented their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

According to The Daily Mail, the Arsenal board were keen on handing the managerial role to Ljungberg until at least the end of the season, but the team’s displays and results under him have caused “obvious apprehension”.

It now looks very unlikely that Ljungberg will be the next permanent manager of Arsenal.