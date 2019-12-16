Quick links

Premier League

Freddie Ljungberg says he has spoken to Arsenal board

Subhankar Mondal
Fredrik Ljungberg of Arsenal after Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal lost in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fredrik Ljungberg of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal interim-manager Freddie Ljungberg has told The Sun that he has spoken to the board about making a decision on the managerial job.

Ljungberg is in charge of Arsenal at the moment, having been appointed as the caretaker-manager following the departure of Unai Emery.

The former Sweden international winger, who was on the books of the Gunners as a player from 1998 until 2007, has stated that he has spoken to the North London club’s board, and has suggested that he has been told to just wait and see.

 

Ljungberg told The Sun: "I've said to them [the board] they need to make a decision. We are here to help and the staff are trying to chip in but a decision has to be made so we can have the same resources as other clubs. When I say that they say I have to wait and see."

Freddie Ljungberg next permanent Arsenal manager?

Ljungberg made the aforementioned comments after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was quite a disappointing performance from the Gunners, and the loss has further dented their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

According to The Daily Mail, the Arsenal board were keen on handing the managerial role to Ljungberg until at least the end of the season, but the team’s displays and results under him have caused “obvious apprehension”.

It now looks very unlikely that Ljungberg will be the next permanent manager of Arsenal.

Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch