Freddie Ljungberg criticises Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac after Manchester City defeat

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has told Football London that Sead Kolasinac showed naivety when coming off yesterday.

Kolasinac picked up an injury during Arsenal’s match against Manchester City, but he hobbled off the pitch while Bukayo Saka still wasn’t ready to come on.

Arsenal had to play with 10 men for a brief period, and City made the Gunners pay.

Kevin de Bruyne struck a brilliant long-range strike, while Arsenal only had 10 players on the pitch.

 

And Ljungberg suggested that the left-back should have shown greater awareness of the situation.

“Sead went down and Saka had a lot of clothes on,” Ljungberg said.

“When you’re injured you need to stay down to get players ready.”

Kolasinac is so experienced that Ljungberg’s frustration was understandable.

Even if Kolasinac had stayed down it is unlikely to have made much difference to the final result though, as Arsenal were thoroughly outplayed by City.

The Gunners now sit in ninth place in the Premier League table, with the pressure building on them to find a permanent replacement for Unai Emery sooner rather than later.

