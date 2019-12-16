Frank Lampard brushes off Chelsea's defensive issues

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told the Daily Mail that conceding a lot of goals is just part of playing in the Premier League these days.

The Blues hosted Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, and were thoroughly expected to win against an injury-hit and out-of-sorts Cherries side.

Eddie Howe was without the likes of Callum Wilson, Harry Wilson and Nathan Ake, and had lost five Premier League games in a row before heading down to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea just couldn't break them down though, and were then hit with the sucker punch as Dan Gosling looped an effort over Kepa Arrizabalaga to win the game.

That's now four defeats in the last five for Chelsea, with truly bizarre home defeats at the hands of West Ham and Bournemouth giving reason for concern.

Chelsea have scored just four times in those five games but conceded eight, and have now conceded 25 Premier League goals this season, the most of any team in the top eight.

That's more than double the amount Leicester City have conceded, but Lampard doesn't seem too concerned, claiming that conceding lots of goals is just part of life in the Premier League now.

Lampard noted that Liverpool haven't kept many clean sheets either but they're top of the league, before suggesting that Chelsea need to score more in order to win games, brushing off those defensive worries.

“We know we have conceded a lot and that is the nature of the Premier League in the modern day,” said Lampard. “Even if you look at Liverpool, who are flying, they haven't kept many clean sheets. We also need to score more, for sure. It is clear we are creating too many chances we are not taking,” he added.