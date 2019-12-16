Fortnite locations: How to get a Lightsaber from Star Wars - Rey, Luke, Kylo Ren and Mace Windu

A guide for how to get a Lightsaber from Star Wars, including possible locations for those belonging to Rey, Luke, Mace Windu and Kylo Ren.

Fortnite recently housed a special Star Wars Rise Of The Skywalker exclusive event that was a bit of a disaster thanks to server woes. However, while the showing of a supposedly tantalising clip was disappointing, Epic Games have provided exciting challenges for Battle Royale players to complete. And one of these include getting a Lightsaber, for which you can find either Rey, Luke, Mace Windu or Kylo Ren's from a bunch of varied locations.

Epic Games have added Rey and Finn skins to Fortnite, and the skin of Kylo Ren has been as well as leaked. This is no doubt exciting for the biggest Star Wars fanatics, even if The Last Jedi is more loathed than the horribly bad "I hate sand" Attack Of The Clones.

To help you with completing the Star Wars challenges to get a corresponding reward, the below guide will tell you how to get a Lightsaber.

How to get a Star Wars Lightsaber in Fortnite

You can get a Star Wars Lightsaber in Fortnite by defeating an enemy who is wielding one.

Either that, or you can find and get a Star Wars Lightsaber from a blue glowing chest.

These unique chests are blue in design and they boast the iconic hum of a Lightsaber when approaching them. Unfortunately, the bad news is that they spawn in different locations that have been touted as completely random.

However, there are a couple of Fortnite locations for where you can possibly find and get a Star Wars Lightsaber easier than anywhere else.

These locations can be found below:

Crash site landmark towards the north west side of the map.

Frenzy Farm

Slurpy Swamp

While you can possibly find Lightsabers from the above locations (via Fortnite Insider), the disappointing news is that you can't use the iconic Star Wars weapon in Creative or Playground.

How to block with a Lightsaber in Fortnite

You just need to hold down the aim button to block with a Star Wars Lightsaber in Fortnite.

There are four Lightsabers in the game and they belong to Kylo Ren, Rey, Mace Windu and Luke Skywalker. This obviously means that the respective colours are red, blue, purple and green.

Don't worry about any differences in stats or effectiveness as the only unique attributes of the Lightsabers is their colour.