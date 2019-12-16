Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to Bernard display against Manchester United

Subhankar Mondal
Michael Keane Bernard and Everton team mates celebrate their goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bernard was in action for Everton against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bernard of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Bernard against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old winger was in action for Everton in the Premier League game against United away from home at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international started the match and played for 70 minutes, as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The winger struggled to make an impact in attack, and although he worked hard, it is not a game he will fondly remember.

 

According to WhoScored, the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, took 37 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the winger has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Bernard against United on Sunday.

Below are some of the best comments:

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bernard during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on December 11, 2019 in Halewood, England.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Bernard during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on December 6, 2019 in Halewood, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch