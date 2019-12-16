Everton fans react to Bernard display against Manchester United

Bernard was in action for Everton against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Bernard against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old winger was in action for Everton in the Premier League game against United away from home at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international started the match and played for 70 minutes, as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The winger struggled to make an impact in attack, and although he worked hard, it is not a game he will fondly remember.

According to WhoScored, the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.3%, took 37 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance.

So far this season, the winger has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Below are some of the best comments:

Bernard and Iwobi invisible here — Jack (@JackEFC95) December 15, 2019

Thoughts: DCL superb in everything he’s done. Mina, Keane and Coleman very solid, just want more from Bernard when we have some possession. Wasn’t pretty, don’t care. Keep it going. #EFC — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) December 15, 2019

Bernard doesn’t look fit to me, i’d be tempted bring kean on for him throw iwobi left #EFC — James Andrews (@SavEliiz2014) December 15, 2019

Iwobi & Bernard might as well be on that injury list #efc — Tony (@efc4TR) December 15, 2019

Excellent substitution this. Bernard hasn’t looked fit and has offered very little. #EFC — Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) December 15, 2019

To be fair Bernard looked drained there happy with that sub — Scott Parkin (@Efc_ScottParkin) December 15, 2019

When we get it down and play they cant handle us. Dcl richarlison been excellent up top. Need more from iwobi and bernard. Keep a clean sheet 3 points coyb — Sean Mckenna (@seanmckenna212) December 15, 2019

Bernard really needs to be stronger!! far too easily knocked off the ball COYB — Paul Bruns (@BrunsypPB) December 15, 2019