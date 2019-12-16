Quick links

Everton

Newcastle United

Premier League

Everton fans react after hearing Newcastle want Mason Holgate

Olly Dawes
Everton fans and flags before the Carabao Cup match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United have been linked with Mason Holgate.

Mason Holgate of Everton acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Everton battled well against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, and one of the biggest surprises was Mason Holgate's position.

The Toffees drew 1-1 at Old Trafford as Mason Greenwood's equaliser cancelled out a Victor Lindelof own goal, and Holgate turned in an admirable performance.

After lining up as one of three centre backs recently, Holgate was pushed into a midfield role against United, partnering Tom Davies in a 4-4-2.

 

Holgate has little to no experience there, but he performed well – and just as rumours about his future appeared in the press.

The Sun, among other sources, claim that Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Sheffield United all want to sign Holgate, who is valued at around £14million.

Holgate is just getting into the Everton side, so leaving in January would be a shock, and Everton fans can't see the 23-year-old defender moving on.

Mason Holgate of Everton on the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Some Everton fans called on the club to keep Holgate, especially for more than £14million, and feel he simply cannot be sold because of the lack of numbers in defence.

Others think that Bournemouth, Newcastle and Sheffield United would all be a step down for Holgate, and question just why on earth he would want to join any of them in next month's transfer window.

Everton fans and flags before the Carabao Cup match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch