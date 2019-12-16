Everton fans react after hearing Newcastle want Mason Holgate

Newcastle United have been linked with Mason Holgate.

Everton battled well against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, and one of the biggest surprises was Mason Holgate's position.

The Toffees drew 1-1 at Old Trafford as Mason Greenwood's equaliser cancelled out a Victor Lindelof own goal, and Holgate turned in an admirable performance.

After lining up as one of three centre backs recently, Holgate was pushed into a midfield role against United, partnering Tom Davies in a 4-4-2.

Holgate has little to no experience there, but he performed well – and just as rumours about his future appeared in the press.

The Sun, among other sources, claim that Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Sheffield United all want to sign Holgate, who is valued at around £14million.

Holgate is just getting into the Everton side, so leaving in January would be a shock, and Everton fans can't see the 23-year-old defender moving on.

Some Everton fans called on the club to keep Holgate, especially for more than £14million, and feel he simply cannot be sold because of the lack of numbers in defence.

Others think that Bournemouth, Newcastle and Sheffield United would all be a step down for Holgate, and question just why on earth he would want to join any of them in next month's transfer window.

Not happening at all.

The lad has just put on a pretty decent performance in midfield and is one of our THREE centre halves at the club. Unless club was buying one midfielder and 2 centre backs in January https://t.co/SIhmGujnbL — aj (@1986_legend) December 16, 2019

No chance!why would he step down to any of them — He’s Brazilian (@HeBrazilian) December 16, 2019

Selling him would be a mistake. He’s proven himself to be a valuable asset. His future may be at DM. He’s got size, power, and pace. He can win the ball back and play a pass. I want to see him in the same role on Wednesday. — Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) December 16, 2019

I’m not the biggest Holgate fan, but I must say selling him in our current situation would be ludicrous — Andrew Burns (@Andy_B1997) December 16, 2019

Not a chance we'll sell him the way hes playin lately he'll be startin every week — Royal Blue (@RoyalBlue1878_) December 16, 2019

Ha. Step backwards all of them. Not a chance — Dave Upton (@DavidUp66668649) December 16, 2019

What leg is that for? — Joe EFC (@the_Joe10) December 16, 2019

And no goals solanke went for £25m ..... holgate got to be worth £20 minimum .... but I’d keep him, Inpressive yesterday — Leo Mulvs (@theparkend) December 16, 2019