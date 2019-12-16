Emmanuel Petit sends message over Everton and Arsenal-linked Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is linked to Everton and Arsenal at the moment.

Emmanuel Petit has called on former club Arsenal to hire Everton-linked Carlo Ancelotti.

The veteran Italian manager has been touted to join the Gunners and the Goodison Park side in recent weeks after both clubs sacked Unai Emery and Marco Silva respectively.

It was reported last week that Ancelotti had 'his suitcases packed' for London [La Republlica] amid speculation of the Arsenal role, while The Telegraph has reported that he's the Toffees' first-choice pick to replace Silva.

Petit, who has never played for Everton, claims that Ancelotti is 'in talks' with the Merseyside club, but believes that the recently-sacked Napoli coach is 'perfect' for the Emirates club.

The Frenchman, a Premier League champion in North London in 1997, told The Mirror: "Ancelotti would be, right now, the perfect answer for Arsenal. It’s very rare to see a top manager like him getting fired in the middle of the season.

“It’s a coincidence and sometimes destiny tries to show you the way to go and you have to be open to it. He is one of the top managers in the world, he’s available and he’s on the market.

“I know he is in talks with Everton as well, but I’m pretty sure, if Arsenal do as good a job, he’d be more than happy to be the manager of Arsenal."

If he winds up at either club then it's a massive coup, but Arsenal fans wouldn't be happy if he joins Everton and they hire somebody like Nuno Espirito Santo from Wolves.

In terms of pedigree, Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winning coach, would be a major appointment for the Gunners, but time will tell who they hire.