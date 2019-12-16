Eddie Howe provides fitness update on Liverpool's Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson has been loaned out by Liverpool to Bournemouth for the season, but he is currently struggling with injury.

Eddie Howe has told the Bournemouth Echo that Harry Wilson will return to Liverpool this week.

Wilson has suffered a recurring injury at Bournemouth, which the Cherries are struggling to get to the bottom off.

Liverpool now want to take a look at the Welsh international themselves, as they look to get him back to full health.

And Howe admits that Bournemouth are happy to let Liverpool assess the injury, so he will return to Merseyside this week.

“Harry’s is a strange one. He suffered a knock on his leg, a dead leg,” Howe explained.

“But it’s swelled up and the swelling keeps returning.

“We are going to probably get him back to Liverpool this week and hope he can be back very soon. Liverpool will have a look at him early in the week.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do with him obviously being contracted to Liverpool, just to check he’s okay.”

Wilson’s loan spell at Bournemouth has generally been a positive one so far.

The 22-year-old has managed to score six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Howe’s men so far this term.

There are still question marks over whether Jurgen Klopp will bring Wilson back into Liverpool’s team at the end of the season, or look to cash in on him though.

Bournemouth are currently suffering with an injury crisis, so will be keen to get Wilson off the treatment table sooner rather than later.