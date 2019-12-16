Duncan Watmore delivers verdict on Sunderland atmosphere at the weekend

Sunderland were only able to pick up a 1-1 draw with Blackpool at the weekend.

Duncan Watmore has told the Chronicle that Sunderland fans were excellent at the weekend.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, as their poor run of form continued.

There is a great deal of frustration being felt around Wearside at the moment, with Sunderland sat in 12th in the League One table.

Things could have turned toxic at the weekend, as Sunderland actually went behind against Blackpool.

However, Watmore felt that Sunderland’s supporters deserved a great amount of credit for sticking with their side.

"As soon as they scored I heard them get behind us," Watmore said. "That is a good feeling to get it here, we needed to keep them cheering after the runs of games we have had.

"That goal could have knocked them so credit to them for sticking with us. It was brilliant we got that response and we played better after that. We stayed calm and got back into it.”

Sunderland did score an equaliser through Charlie Wyke, but they were unable to get a much needed three points.

Phil Parkinson has badly struggled for wins since taking over, and it could be that wholesale changes are made in the January transfer window now.

Sunderland are currently four points away from the play off spots, so they are having to play catch up in the race for promotion.