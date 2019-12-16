Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Duncan Ferguson shares trick he told Everton's Mason Holgate to do

John Verrall
Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on December 2, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton managed to pick up a 1-1 draw with Manchester United yesterday.

Duncan Ferguson celebrates after the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton boss Duncan Ferguson has suggested to the Telegraph that he tried to trick Manchester United by telling Mason Holgate to slot in at centre-back briefly to start the game.

Everton did utilise a 4-4-2 formation at Old Trafford, but Ferguson tried to disrupt United’s plans by initially setting up in a 5-3-2 shape.

Holgate was told to station himself at centre-back to start the game, before moving into his holding midfield role.

And Ferguson admits that he was trying to pull off a trick move to fool United.

“I told Mason to do that. Everyone was telling me to play five at the back anyway, so I told him to sit there and pretend we’re playing five at the back. I was messing with people to be honest,” Ferguson said.

 

“I love a 4-4-2, I think the two strikers cause teams problems, it was working quite well. You are always going to get an overload in midfield and they were trying to pick our pockets in there, so we tried to change the shape in the last 15 minutes. Maybe I should have changed it a bit quicker. In my mind it worked well.”

Holgate actually may have been more comfortable if he had stayed at centre-back for Everton, but he performed brilliantly in a midfield role.

The youngster has proven his versatility before, and his latest performance showed another string to his bow.

Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on December 2, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

Holgate’s ability to play in central midfield was a major boost for Everton, as they are so short in numbers there right now.

The Toffees are suffering badly with injury, and Holgate could be tasked with playing in midfield more regularly over the coming weeks, as they look to get players off the treatment table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch