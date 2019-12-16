Duncan Ferguson hails 'incredible' Leighton Baines for Everton

The veteran Everton left-back played 65 minutes on Sunday.

Duncan Ferguson has paid tribute to the 'incredible' Leighton Baines following Everton's 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Toffees earned a hard-fought point away to the Red Devils in a game that Baines won't have expected to feature in.

But a first-half injury to left-back Lucas Digne forced caretaker boss Ferguson to swap him with the veteran Everton defender.

Baines, who turned 35 last week, had only played eight minutes of Premier League football this season prior to yesterday.

And Ferguson can't get over how accomplished he looked in defence and attack.

He told Everton's official website: "We were fighting fires everywhere and Leighton was incredible.

“He will savour these moments when he retires. He is such a tremendous player and great ambassador for this football club."

Baines has indeed been a tremendous servant for the Goodison Park side and it'll be interesting to see how much more times he plays.

It remains to be seen how serious Digne's injury is, which means that Baines could go from barely playing to featuring on a weekly basis until the Frenchman is fighting fit again.