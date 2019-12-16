Doddie Weir's inspirational speech leaves SPOTY viewers in tears - 'a heart as big as his frame'

Scottish rugby legend, Doddie Weir, made sure that there wasn't a dry eye in the house at the 2019 SPOTY awards.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards evening is always a highlight in the calendar of any sports fan.

It's the perfect opportunity to look back and celebrate the fantastic achievements of the country's best sporting heroes from the past 12 months.

However, it also provides us with a look at some other truly inspirational characters who have used sport as a force for good in recent times.

This year, it was Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir who won the Helen Rollason award, which is awarded for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity, and his acceptance speech made sure that there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

"Enjoy the day, because you never know what happens tomorrow."



Doddie Weir is going to enjoy himself tonight.



And rightly so!



Factfile: Doddie Weir

Doddie Weir was a giant in the world of Scottish rugby, in more ways than one.

Not only was Doddie a hugely key player to the Scottish national side in the 1990s but the 6'6 lock towered above opponents on a regular basis with commentator Bill McLaren describing Weir "On the charge like a mad giraffe."

Weir's international career wasn't particularly trophy-laden, something he alludes to in his SPOTY speech, but in his club days, Weir managed to win titles in both Scotland and England at spells with Melrose RFC and Newcastle Falcons before retiring from professional rugby in 2005.

In June 2017, Weir announced that he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND/ALS) and has since turned his attention to charity work in order to help cure MND.

As of December 2019, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation has raised over £5 million in the fight against MND.

Doddie Weir's incredible speech

Upon receiving the Helen Rollason award at the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year awards, Doddie treated the audience to a hugely inspirational speech that failed to leave a dry eye in the 15,000 capacity P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

During the speech, Doddie referred to his comedically trophyless spell in the Scotland national side, his MND charity work and concluded on the inspiring message: "enjoy the day because you don't know what happens tomorrow."

Viewers were left teary-eyed

Doddie Weir's beautiful speech was met with an outpouring of support at the event itself and even more so online where thousands of people have offered messages of support for the inspirational rugby legend.

One Twitter user commented: "Doddie Weir is such a brave and inspirational man. His speech on SPOTY last night was superb."

While another added: "If you said you had a dry eye watching that Doddie Weir speech your a liar!"

This comment just shows what a person Doddie is: "Played tennis with Doddie Weir once & he nearly took my head off with a forehand with his long reach. What a gentle-man & what a great speech inspirational."

And finally, this comment is arguably the best of the bunch: "Well if you didn’t have a tear in your eye for the inspirational Doddie Weir who is suffering with MND after a courageous speech on the BBC Sports Personality of the year show.Everyone in this huge audience had a tear for this giant of a man,who showed a heart as big as his frame."