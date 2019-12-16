'Yes!': Nottingham Forest and West Brom fans react to Morgan Fox links

Sheffield Wednesday could lose left-back Morgan Fox in January with Championship promotion rivals Forest and West Bromwich Albion reportedly interested.

What do Granit Xhaka and Morgan Fox have in common? Well, the former Arsenal captain and the Sheffield Wednesday left-back know how it feels to be booed by their own supporters.

But while Xhaka tore off his shirt in a fit of rage and stormed down the tunnel, turning the air a deep shade of blue as he went, Fox has gone about his work diligently in order to turn those jeers into cheers.

And, four months after that fateful August afternoon against Luton Town, the 26-year-old Welshman is playing some of the best football of his career, establishing himself as a key figure in Garry Monk’s promotion-chasing side. No one is booing him now.

Suddenly, the Hillsborough faithful are desperate for Fox to be tied down to a long-term contract with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. It’s a funny old game, football.

According to TEAMtalk, a whole host of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion, are eyeing a cut-price January deal for one of the league’s more underrated full-backs with Wednesday at risk of losing one of their star performers midway through what is turning into a very promising campaign.

With Kieran Gibbs injured once again and Conor Townsend’s weaknesses exposed during West Brom’s nervy Midlands derby win at Birmingham on Saturday, left-back is one of the lightest areas of Slaven Bilic's impressive squad. Nottingham Forest, who are perhaps lacking a bit of cover on the flank, are suffering from a similar Achilles heel.

Four months after the worst evening of his career, Fox is a man in demand.

