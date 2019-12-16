Quick links

Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace want Newcastle's Javier Manquillo

Danny Owen
Manuel Pellegrini the head coach
£4.5m right-back Manquillo could leave Newcastle United in January with three Premier League rivals, West Ham, Palace and Brighton, all interested.

Javier Manquillo’s future at Newcastle United is up in the air heading into the January transfer window with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion all interested in taking the defender away from Tyneside, as reported by the Telegraph.

With Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Marseille, Sunderland and Newcastle on his CV at the age of just 25, the Spanish right-back has already enjoyed a long and varied career in three different countries.

But, after over three years in the north east of England, Manquillo could be packing up his things and heading down south.

 

It is no secret that his contract at St James’ Park expires at the end of the season and, despite some impressive performances recently for Steve Bruce’s side, Newcastle may be forced to sell next month if they don’t want to lose Manquillo on the cheap.

West Ham are crying out for a new right-back, especially with Pablo Zabaleta set to ride off into the sunset in the summer, and the defensively minded Manquillo could represent a more reliable option than the swashbuckling yet error-prone Ryan Fredericks.

Palace, meanwhile, failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the off-season with neither Martin Kelly nor Joel Ward the epitome of the modern-day full-back.

But with Manquillo forcing his way into the Newcastle starting XI of late, producing a superb assist for Allan Saint-Maximin’s header away at Sheffield United in early December, Bruce would be loathe to lose a man who is finally coming into his own in black and white.

Newcastle bought Manquillo for £4.5 million in 2017 (the Sun).

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

