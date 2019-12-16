Report: Sheffield Wednesday want Liverpool's Rhian Brewster but Swansea are favourites

Rhian Brewster is set to be loaned out by Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders with Championship clubs such as Wednesday and Swansea City keen.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool but Swansea City are still in the driving seat, according to the Telegraph.

One of the most talented young attackers in British football is expected to be on the move during the January transfer window.

Without a single second of Premier League football to his name this season, Brewster is set to be sent out on loan by Jurgen Klopp’s side with the Reds keen to ensure that a striker with limitless potential does not see his development stunted in the sterile world of academy football.

A whole host of Championship clubs are interested with Sheffield Wednesday having been added to the list by the Telegraph, who report that Yorkshire rivals Leeds United are also interested with Eddie Nketiah potentially on his way back to Arsenal.

A move to Swansea, however, would see Brewster reunite with Steve Cooper, two years after he scored the opening goal as England’s youngsters thrashed Spain 5-2 to win the U17 World Cup.

Liverpool are desperate to ensure that the teenager joins a team where he is guaranteed to play regular first-team football and have taken to threatening clubs with fines for failing to hand their Anfield loanees valuable minutes on the pitch.

Bristol City faced a fine of £300,000, as reported by the Sun (23 April 2018, page 65), during Ryan Kent’s ill-fated spell at Ashton Gate a year-and-a-half ago.

With Borja Baston bang out of form and Sam Surridge proving rather hit-and-miss Brewster would have a much better chance of establishing himself under Cooper at Swansea than he would at Hillsborough.

After all, Steven Fletcher is in the form of his life at Wednesday while forgotten man Jordan Rhodes rolled back the years with a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“Rhian has a lot of respect in the squad, nobody thought ‘who’s this?’” Klopp said about Brewster, in quotes reported by Planet Football.

“Physically strong, wonderfully skilled boy, real striker, good finisher, fantastic work ethic and all that stuff.”