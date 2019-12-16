Report: Liverpool in talks to sign Coventry City's Sam McCallum

Sam McCallum has reportedly been scouted by Premier League giants Liverpool.

Another highly-rated teenager appears to be on his way to Anfield, with 90Min reporting that Liverpool are set to win the race for Coventry City left-back Sam McCallum during the January transfer window.

With Jurgen Klopp attempting to balance one of the most complete and star-studded squads in the game today, The Reds have turned their focus on signing exciting young talents rather than established superstars since lifting the Champions League trophy in Madrid.

Harvey Elliott and Sepp Van der Berg were the closest Liverpool came to a marquee summer signing while Red Bull Salzburg schemer Takumi Minamino, who is set to join for £7.25 million (Guardian), looks like one for the future too even if he is 24 years of age.

And, according to 90Min, the Premier League leaders have now opened talks with one of the Football League’s rising stars.

19-year-old McCallum has been a revelation on the left-hand side for Coventry, catching the eye with his superb crossing ability and establishing himself as a key player for Mark Robins's promotion-chasing side.

The report adds that Leicester, Manchester City and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in a player who made his name in Jamie Vardy’s V9 academy with McCallum, like the former England international, making his name in non-league with Herne Bay.

But Liverpool are leading the chase as it stands. Since letting Alberto Moreno leave for Villarreal over the summer, the Merseyside giants have been rather short of options at left-back with Andy Robertson the only natural option at Klopp's disposal despite the best efforts of Mr Versatile James Milner.

And McCallum shouldn’t be short of game-time at Anfield with Liverpool’s already overworked squad competing on so many fronts this season.