Report: Leicester planning bid for £40m Burnley player James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski is a January target for Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers Leicester City; could he challenge Jonny Evans or Caglar Soyuncu?

Leicester City are putting together a bid for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, according to the Sun (16 December, page 63) as Brendan Rodgers looks to add some depth to the Foxes’ back line.

Despite conceding a whole host of chances to an impressive Norwich City side during Saturday’s nervy 1-1 draw at the King Power, Leicester still boast the best defensive record in the Premier League with only 11 goals conceded so far.

Jonny Evans looks like the classy, ball-playing centre-half Manchester United always hoped he would become while the rapid rise of Caglar Soyuncu means no one at Leicester is talking about Harry Maguire these days.

A lack of cover is a nagging concern, however, with Wes Morgan well past his best and Filip Benkovic out of favour. And, according to The Sun, the Premier League’s surprise packages are set to make an offer for Tarkowski next month having also shown an interest in the England international over the summer.

Back in July, Leicester baulked at the eye-watering £40 million price-tag Burnley had slapped on Tarkowski’s head and, with the former Brentford stopper under contract for another three years, Sean Dyche’s side are hardly going to let him go on the cheap a few months’ on.

But, with Champions League football in Leicester’s grasp already, Rodgers will be keen to avoid leaving anything to chance with the January window offering an opportunity to strengthen an already excellent squad.

The question is; would Tarkowski actually get in Leicester’s starting XI? Evans and Soyuncu have been all-but faultless as a partnership so far though, with European football on its way back to the King Power, Tarkowski wouldn't be short of chances to stake his claim.