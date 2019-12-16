Report: Celtic and Leicester set for talks with Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said

The 'new Victor Moses' could be heading to Britain with Celtic reportedly battling Leicester City.

Celtic and Leicester City are leading the chase to sign the ‘new Victor Moses’ Ibrahim Said, according to All Nigeria Soccer, with the exciting winger set to make the trip to Britain next month for talks over a potential move to the Hoops or The Foxes.

Said’s future has been the subject of much speculation back home in Nigeria after the teenager shot to fame thanks to a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador in the recent FIFA U17 World Cup.

Subscribe

Said currently plays for the Dabo Babes Academy but he is expected to be offered an opportunity in the UK during the January transfer window with a whole host of clubs in England and Scotland queuing up to secure his sought-after signature.

All Nigeria Soccer claim that Celtic and Leicester are ‘in the driving seat’ as it stands. Interestingly, however, TEAMtalk reported some 24 hours earlier that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested too, as are Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

Said, then, is facing a decision which could potentially make or break his career before it even gets going. Fortunately, the likes of Celtic and Leicester look like the perfect club for a player who, thanks to his explosive pace and versatility down the right, have earned him comparisons with one-time Premier League winner Moses.

Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers have been more than happy to give youth a chance during their managerial careers with the likes of James Maddison, Caglar Soyuncu, Odsonne Edouard and Mikey Johnstone making great strides under two highly-rated tacticians this season alone.

Though Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too have an excellent track record when it comes to helping budding prospects realise their potential.