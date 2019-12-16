Quick links

Celtic

Leicester City

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Celtic and Leicester set for talks with Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 'new Victor Moses' could be heading to Britain with Celtic reportedly battling Leicester City.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic celebrates his team's victory after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic and Leicester City are leading the chase to sign the ‘new Victor Moses’ Ibrahim Said, according to All Nigeria Soccer, with the exciting winger set to make the trip to Britain next month for talks over a potential move to the Hoops or The Foxes.

Said’s future has been the subject of much speculation back home in Nigeria after the teenager shot to fame thanks to a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador in the recent FIFA U17 World Cup.

Subscribe

Said currently plays for the Dabo Babes Academy but he is expected to be offered an opportunity in the UK during the January transfer window with a whole host of clubs in England and Scotland queuing up to secure his sought-after signature.

 

All Nigeria Soccer claim that Celtic and Leicester are ‘in the driving seat’ as it stands. Interestingly, however, TEAMtalk reported some 24 hours earlier that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested too, as are Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

Said, then, is facing a decision which could potentially make or break his career before it even gets going. Fortunately, the likes of Celtic and Leicester look like the perfect club for a player who, thanks to his explosive pace and versatility down the right, have earned him comparisons with one-time Premier League winner Moses.

Victor Moses of Chelsea FC in action during the International Champions Cup match between FC Internazionale and Chelsea FC at National Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Singapore.

Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers have been more than happy to give youth a chance during their managerial careers with the likes of James Maddison, Caglar Soyuncu, Odsonne Edouard and Mikey Johnstone making great strides under two highly-rated tacticians this season alone.

Though Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too have an excellent track record when it comes to helping budding prospects realise their potential.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at King Power Stadium on March 01, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch