One year after Sunderland exit, Josh Maja could reportedly join Chelsea

League One strugglers Sunderland sold Maja to Bordeaux for £3.5 million in January; now he could reportedly be heading to the Premier League with Chelsea.

One year after Josh Maja swapped Wearside for Wine Country, the former Sunderland striker could soon be packing his Louis Vuitton and suitcase and preparing to head back across the channel.

But, unfortunately for the Black Cats faithful, one of the most lethal strikers to lead the line at the Stadium of Light in many a year is not heading back to the North East to save Sunderland’s season and Phil Parkinson’s reputation.

While the fallen giants have slipped to twelfth in the League One table, Maja is making a name for himself at one of France’s biggest clubs. He’s scored six times for Bordeaux in 2019/20, with a clinical hat-trick in November’s 6-0 thrashing of Nimes an early career highlight.

And, according to 90Min, none other than Chelsea are willing to take a punt on a London-born striker and offer Maja a potentially life-changing move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s lack of cutting edge was brutally exposed by another home defeat on Saturday – a shock 1-0 loss to a Bournemouth side in previously perilous form – with neither Michy Batshuayi nor Olivier Giroud doing enough to earn Frank Lampard’s trust behind Tammy Abraham. A new centre-forward, it seems, is top of The Blues' wishlist with the FIFA-imposed transfer ban a thing of the past.

Maja, who was born in Lewisham back in 1998 when Gus Poyet, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto di Matteo were still wearing the famous blue shirt, certainly ticks a lot of boxes for this new-look Chelsea side. He is young, homegrown, and prodigiously talented.

Just 12 months after Sunderland sold him for £3.5 million, it seems that Maja is on his way to bigger and far better things.