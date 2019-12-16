Middlesbrough reportedly want £2.5m Peterborough talisman Marcus Maddison

Could Maddison return to the North East in January to join Jonathan Woodgate's Championship strugglers Boro?

Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry believes that Marcus Maddison is not going anywhere in January despite Middlesbrough’s interest in the League One assist-machine, while speaking to Peterborough Today.

A Durham-born winger who started his career with Newcastle United, Maddison has been lined up for a potential return to the North East during the January transfer window.

A Middlesbrough side lacking any sort of cutting edge or inspiration in the final third are crying out for a player like the enigmatic 26-year-old, who has an impressive 10 goals and eight assists to his name this season as part of a thrilling Peterborough forward line.

Maddison has a £2.5 million release clause in his contract but the typically outspoken Fry is confident that even a relegation-threatened Boro side are not going to throw a seven-figure sum at a player who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign.

“We are not interested in selling anyone in January. We want to add to the squad not weaken it. The one issue we could have is Marcus, because if someone meets his valuation we can’t stop him talking to the bidding club and he could then leave,” said Fry, who claims that Peterborough have replacements lined-up should the worst happen.

“I don’t believe for one minute that will happen though. It makes no sense to pay £2.5 million for someone you could sign for nothing in five months time. Some clubs have made cheeky offers, but they won’t get Marcus on on the cheap.

“And Marcus is happy to stay with us. If he does leave us, he would like it to be with the club promoted to the Championship.”

Fry, the report adds, is aware of Middlesbrough’s interest in a player who is yet to play at Championship level despite looking a cut above almost every other footballer in the third tier for the last few seasons.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have scored just 19 league goals in 2019/20, the worst record in the league, and £2.5 million is a small fee to pay for a man who has the creative talent to save their second-tier skin.