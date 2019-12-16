Lille director admits Tottenham boss Mourinho wants £43m Boubakary Soumare

Premier League Spurs have been tipped to sign Lille star Boubakary Soumare in the January transfer window; can he replace Mousa Dembele?

Lille sporting director Luis Campos has admitted that Jose Mourinho is keen to take Boubakary Soumare across the channel to Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by Le10 Sport.

It is almost a year now since Mousa Dembele rode into the sunset and headed off to the Far East. And, 11 months on, Tottenham have not come close to replacing one of the most influential midfielders to wear the famous white shirt since the turn of the century.

Eric Dier continues to look a yard or three off the pace while Mourinho himself admitted that he sees Moussa Sissoko, all fizz and no finesse, as a right-sided midfielder rather than a number six (Football London).

But Soumare, at the age of just 20, already looks like the perfect candidate to fill Dembele’s boots in North London. He’s not only an excellent ball winner, the one-time PSG youngster can also slalom past opposition midfielders like Dembele at his 2015 peak. In fact, only three players in the Champions League have completed more take-ons this season.

And, some three weeks after Jeunes Footeaux claimed that Spurs were keen, Campos has now confirmed Mourinho’s interest in France’s latest superstar-in-waiting.

"Soumaré? It is true that there are many interested (clubs). From Spain, from Italy… the interest of José Mourinho? I know he likes him very much, yes,” said Campos, who himself was linked with a move to Tottenham recently.

“There are five, six clubs that are interested in him.”

BuzzSport claimed that Lille would be willing to consider offers of around £43 million for Soumare. But that is a small price to pay for a man who looks very capable of immediately solving one of Mourinho’s biggest problem positions.