£5m Mohammed Daramy handed Celtic audition with Copenhagen draw

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are set to face reported transfer target Mohammed Daramy in the Europa League round-of-32.

The Europa League round-of-32 draw might not have thrown up the sort of heavyweight clash that makes you cancel all future social events in the blinking of an eye, but Celtic’s battle with Copenhagen has thrown up a few interesting subplots.

And not just because Neil Lennon’s side, who look far more streetwise and canny on the continent than they did during Brendan Rodgers’ reign, appear to have an excellent chance of reaching the last 16 of a European competition since 2013.

According to 90Min, the Scottish Premiership champions have been keeping tabs on one of Danish football’s most exciting young forwards for a while now. And it just so happens that Celtic will get the chance to watch Mohammed Daramy at very close quarters when the Europa League recommences in the spring.

Subscribe

A rapid teenage winger who is valued at around £5 million, as reported by Bold, the Sierra Leone-born wonder-kid has been a big hit since forcing his way into the Copenhagen first-team around a year ago.

According to BT, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and a Lille side who have an impressive track record when it comes to discovering dazzling young wingers, from Eden Hazard to Nicolas Pepe, are also keeping close tabs on the explosive Daramy.

But if Celtic really are interested, the youngster has just been handed a perfect chance to ace his audition right in front of Neil Lennon’s beady eyes.

A right winger with rapid pace, whoever starts for Celtic at left-back at the Parken Stadium, whether it be Jonny Hayes, Boli Bolingoli or Greg Taylor, will have to be at their most diligent in Denmark.