A guide for how to possibly fix the video settings not saving for Destiny 2 on PC conundrum.

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn has been brilliant so far with many no longer missing its traditional power grind. However, while the exciting event has added new weapons as well as the feature of obelisks and a unique six-player activity named Sundial, there is an issue on PC where video settings are not saving. In this guide you'll discover a fix which is said to have worked for others.

In addition to the Season Of Dawn, Destiny 2 is also receiving its Dawning Christmas festive event very soon. This is another exciting occasion for fans as there will be new items to earn by making cookies for friendly NPCs, but before then let's try to fix the issue with the video settings not saving on PC.

After all, this is a widely reported annoyance on social media platforms such as Reddit and the Bungie forums.

Destiny 2 video settings not saving on PC

According to Reddit and the Bungie forums, there is a huge issue on PC with Destiny 2 video settings no longer saving.

Judging by an extraordinary amount of justifiably annoyed comments, the issue appears to be that the video settings keep returning to their default makeup after re-opening the game.

This is an issue Bungie is aware of and investigating.

However, before an official fix is provided, one may have already been shared by the Destiny 2 community.

@BungieHelp Destiny 2 Video settings not saving! really annoying — MrCringeGaming (@MrCringeGaming) December 12, 2019

How to fix: Destiny 2 video settings not saving on PC

A possible fix has been provided for the Destiny 2 video settings not saving on PC conundrum.

What you want to do is first ensure that Destiny 2 is not open. Then you want to search "%appdata%" in the Search Programs and Files.

After you've done that, search for the Bungie folder and open all the folders inside until you locate two or three called cvars.

Delete all these two or three folders but do not close the folder window just yet. Open Destiny 2, change your video settings to your desired customisation and then close the game.

Open the folder where you previously deleted the cvars files. Now you will want to delete the files that read cvars.old and cvars.temp (if there is one). When deleting these files, do not erase cvars.xml as you need to Open/Edit this file with the recommended Notepad++.

As soon as you've done the above, you need to look out for the force_auto_detect and mouse_smoothing_mode settings to change the values from eight to zero.

Save the changes you've made and then close your editor.

Once you've done that, Copy and Paste the cvars.xml file twice in the same folder. You then need to change the extension of these two files to cvars.tmp and cvars.old.

You should now have an OLD File, a TMP File and an XML Document respectively named cvars.old, cvars.tmp and cvars.xml.

All you need to do afterwards is select all three and click Properties. Check Read-Only and then select Apply.

When you open Destiny 2 again, you should find that your video settings are as desired.

The above fix was posted on Reddit by user Novuhz. You can check out their video for visual guidance below.

Make sure to follow all of the steps otherwise the fix won't work.