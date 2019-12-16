Dejan Kulusevski comments on future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal speculation

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski is one of the best young players in Europe, and there is no surprise that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs reportedly interested in the midfielder.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on 19-year-old midfielder and have scouted the teenager this season.

The British tabloid has claimed that the Sweden international, now on loan at Parma from Atalanta, is valued at £42 million.

FC Inter News has claimed that Liverpool have scouted the 19-year-old, while Tuttosport has reported of Tottenham’s interest in the Swede.

It must be quite flattering for the teenager to have so many top clubs after him, but he is not getting carried away and is not planning on leaving in the January transfer window.

The Scottish Sun quotes Kulusevski as saying: "I’m fine at Parma, I’m happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club.

“The market? I’m playing well, so it’s normal to write about other clubs, but I don’t think about (a January move) because I have an annual deal with Parma.”

Summer transfer likely

Money talks, and Parma could well cash in on Kulusevski if a big offer comes in next month, but it is more likely that a transfer will happen next summer, if it happens at all.

It is not very common for clubs to spent £40 million or more on players in the middle of the season if they are not in desperate need of them, and Kulusevski is unlikely to go straight into the Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or United starting lineup.