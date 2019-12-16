Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski comments on future amid Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio celebrates after his goal with teammates Gervinho and Matteo Darmian during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 14 December 2019.

Dejan Kulusevski is one of the best young players in Europe, and there is no surprise that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs reportedly interested in the midfielder.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on 19-year-old midfielder and have scouted the teenager this season.

The British tabloid has claimed that the Sweden international, now on loan at Parma from Atalanta, is valued at £42 million.

FC Inter News has claimed that Liverpool have scouted the 19-year-old, while Tuttosport has reported of Tottenham’s interest in the Swede.

 

It must be quite flattering for the teenager to have so many top clubs after him, but he is not getting carried away and is not planning on leaving in the January transfer window.

The Scottish Sun quotes Kulusevski as saying: "I’m fine at Parma, I’m happy to be here, I’ve found the perfect club.

“The market? I’m playing well, so it’s normal to write about other clubs, but I don’t think about (a January move) because I have an annual deal with Parma.”

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio and Fabio Quagliarella of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Parma Calcio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 8, 2019 in Genoa,...

Summer transfer likely

Money talks, and Parma could well cash in on Kulusevski if a big offer comes in next month, but it is more likely that a transfer will happen next summer, if it happens at all.

It is not very common for clubs to spent £40 million or more on players in the middle of the season if they are not in desperate need of them, and Kulusevski is unlikely to go straight into the Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal or United starting lineup.

Dejan Kulusevski of Parma Calcio celebrates after his goal with teammate Gervinho during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on December 14, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch