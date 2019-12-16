Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

David Provan wants a new striker at Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, says David Provan.

Celtics coach Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

David Provan has written in The Scottish Sun that Celtic manager Neil Lennon needs to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Celtic legend does not think that Lennon should gamble on 29-year-old striker Leigh Griffiths getting back to his best in the coming months.

Subscribe

Odsonne Edouard is the main striker at the Hoops at the moment and is leading the line well.

However, an injury to the Frenchman or a dip in form could affect the Bhoys in their quest to win the domestic treble and also have an impact on their Europa League campaign.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “While it was good to see Leigh Griffiths make his first start since August against Cluj, Lenny can’t gamble on the wee man getting back to his best. Celtic have to sign another centre forward in January.

"There are plenty of strikers warming the bench in the EPL who would bite your hand off for a loan spell in Glasgow. No disrespect to Mikey Johnson and Lewis Morgan, who have been asked to play through the middle in recent derbies, but it hasn’t worked.

“Under Lennon, Celtic have ditched a slow build-up in favour of quicker forward passes. It’s a hell of a lot easier to get up the pitch if you’ve a proper striker taking the ball in.”

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Signing a new striker

Celtic are having a very good season, and the Hoops do have money, and it would make sense for manager Lennon to sign a new striker next month.

However, the problem is that it is not easy to find a quality striker in the middle of the season.

Even if the Hoops do identify someone, they could have to pay a lot of money to convince the selling club to part company with him.

CFR Cluj's Andrei Burca and Celtic's Leigh Griffiths during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch