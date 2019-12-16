David Provan wants a new striker at Celtic

Celtic need to sign a striker in the January transfer window, says David Provan.

David Provan has written in The Scottish Sun that Celtic manager Neil Lennon needs to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The Celtic legend does not think that Lennon should gamble on 29-year-old striker Leigh Griffiths getting back to his best in the coming months.

Odsonne Edouard is the main striker at the Hoops at the moment and is leading the line well.

However, an injury to the Frenchman or a dip in form could affect the Bhoys in their quest to win the domestic treble and also have an impact on their Europa League campaign.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “While it was good to see Leigh Griffiths make his first start since August against Cluj, Lenny can’t gamble on the wee man getting back to his best. Celtic have to sign another centre forward in January.

"There are plenty of strikers warming the bench in the EPL who would bite your hand off for a loan spell in Glasgow. No disrespect to Mikey Johnson and Lewis Morgan, who have been asked to play through the middle in recent derbies, but it hasn’t worked.

“Under Lennon, Celtic have ditched a slow build-up in favour of quicker forward passes. It’s a hell of a lot easier to get up the pitch if you’ve a proper striker taking the ball in.”

Signing a new striker

Celtic are having a very good season, and the Hoops do have money, and it would make sense for manager Lennon to sign a new striker next month.

However, the problem is that it is not easy to find a quality striker in the middle of the season.

Even if the Hoops do identify someone, they could have to pay a lot of money to convince the selling club to part company with him.