Chelsea fans react to Ben White rumours

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Leeds United defender Ben White.

Chelsea's defence hasn't exactly been secure this season, and that may just tempt Frank Lampard into the transfer market.

The Blues lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat as issues at the back continue to be shown up.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma were given the nod on Saturday, but they couldn't stop Dan Gosling from scoring the winner at Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori have been given chances too, but with Chelsea possessing the leakiest defence in the top eight, Lampard must be eyeing reinforcements now Chelsea's transfer ban has been lifted.

The Sun now claim that Chelsea are keen on Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, who is currently on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

It's claimed that Lampard thinks White can make an instant impact with Chelsea, and they may be willing to stump up £25million to tempt Brighton into recalling White and selling him on.

That would be hugely disappointing for Leeds, as the 22-year-old has been outstanding his season, fitting Marcelo Bielsa's style perfectly with his ability to play out from the back.

However, whilst some Chelsea fans seem to be attracted to White's potential, many are taking to Twitter to suggest that this isn't the calibre of signing they're looking for in January.

Some feel that White isn't the ideal signing because a left-sided defender like Nathan Ake would be better, whilst others feel that targeting a player who Brighton loaned out shows how far Chelsea are sinking.

Some really don't want more Championship players after the likes of Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham played there last season, and think it's time for a big name to arrive rather than somebody like White.

If signing a player from the championship (Ben White) could improve us long term, then I’m all for it. Look at Dele Alli at Spurs or Robertson at Liverpool, they’re both doing well having joined from championship. It’s about the quality of a player, not the league that matters! — Chelsea News ®️ (@CFCNewsReport) December 15, 2019

We've been linked with Leeds player on loan from Brighton, young defender Ben White. Rated at £25M.



He's actually a baller. Solid defender, brilliant on the ball. Let's not forget that some of the very best players itl have come up from the championship.



Video @Super6 #CFC pic.twitter.com/LeUqYLyGHl — Blue's the colour (@ThePulisicTrain) December 15, 2019

Ben White is the sort of left-field, unexpected piece of scouting that may prove very fruitful for Chelsea.



Less obvious, more system specific. Even if its just a rumour, I'm encouraged by the rumour. #cfc — Daniel Childs (@SonOfChelsea) December 15, 2019

Seen Ben White a few times this season as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are entertaining to watch.



A centre-back who can tackle, shows great composure and reads the game. Plus, he's seriously good with the ball.



£25m for him (if the reports are true)? I would.



High potential.#CFC pic.twitter.com/61CEEguYJh — Terry Sazio (@sazio1984) December 15, 2019

A Brighton player loaned to Leeds at the age of 22? Lol — Callum_Cheek77 (@hadheyhemor) December 15, 2019

I hope we get a better center back and not avarge players — Peterdino Emmanuel (@Peterdino2) December 15, 2019

Our manager is average and yet we're chasing average players

SMH — Melanin Guyman (@Papa_Bawuah) December 15, 2019

Yea Ben White is that good he went from a mud table PL team to a Championship team



But that's OK we'll blow another 25mill on a no name#CFC #FT #UTC #Chelsea #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/y4f1ZwbFAE — cHeLsEaMaN (@ChelsForLife31) December 15, 2019

Paying 25M for a Championship CB who plays on the right? We have 3 CB's that play on the right. We need a left sided CB, coincidentally we have a buyback clause of only 40M for that exact position in Nathan Ake. White to #CFC will not happen! Ake to #CFC in the summer certain. — ChelseaFC_London (@ChelseaFC_LDN) December 15, 2019

We need to shift from buying high potential to high present quality players if we wanna compete — Blues (@ChelseasBlues) December 15, 2019

Ake, a proven premier league CB, is only £15M more, y the hell would we go for White, unless we are gonna go for both, which I’m fine with. — PulisicSzn22 (@TheBlueJayCFC) December 15, 2019

Really....then we are sinking seriously — mumis (@MulwanyiM) December 15, 2019

We are linked with Ben White for CB, yes he might be someone with great potential but we don't need that right now.

We need someone who comes in and is ready now, we need a ready made star.#cfc — Frankie G (@FrankieG1985) December 16, 2019

The only thing more painful than losing game is hearing about these transfer rumours, go to bed we should be mourning — Akant-Ant (@Obazeedennis1) December 15, 2019

Heard nothing but good stuff about him but 25m seems like a lot for a player with no top league experience — Abramovich will buy everyone (@TheBlueAmerica) December 15, 2019

Becoming more of a championship club with each second. — IvP (@Iv13Petrov) December 15, 2019