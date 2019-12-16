Quick links

Chelsea

Leeds United

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Ben White rumours

Olly Dawes
Chelsea FC fans react during the International Champions Cup match between FC Internazionale and Chelsea FC at National Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Singapore.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Leeds United defender Ben White.

Ben White of Leeds United reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Chelsea's defence hasn't exactly been secure this season, and that may just tempt Frank Lampard into the transfer market.

The Blues lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat as issues at the back continue to be shown up.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma were given the nod on Saturday, but they couldn't stop Dan Gosling from scoring the winner at Stamford Bridge.

 

Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori have been given chances too, but with Chelsea possessing the leakiest defence in the top eight, Lampard must be eyeing reinforcements now Chelsea's transfer ban has been lifted.

The Sun now claim that Chelsea are keen on Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, who is currently on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

It's claimed that Lampard thinks White can make an instant impact with Chelsea, and they may be willing to stump up £25million to tempt Brighton into recalling White and selling him on.

Elias Kachunga of Huddersfield Town and Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07,...

That would be hugely disappointing for Leeds, as the 22-year-old has been outstanding his season, fitting Marcelo Bielsa's style perfectly with his ability to play out from the back.

However, whilst some Chelsea fans seem to be attracted to White's potential, many are taking to Twitter to suggest that this isn't the calibre of signing they're looking for in January.

Some feel that White isn't the ideal signing because a left-sided defender like Nathan Ake would be better, whilst others feel that targeting a player who Brighton loaned out shows how far Chelsea are sinking.

Some really don't want more Championship players after the likes of Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham played there last season, and think it's time for a big name to arrive rather than somebody like White.

Chelsea FC fans react during the International Champions Cup match between FC Internazionale and Chelsea FC at National Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Singapore.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch