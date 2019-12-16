Quick links

Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi’s warning for Rangers

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic later this month.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has told The Scottish Sun that he and his teammates plan to destroy Rangers when they next face Steven Gerrard’s side in the Old Firm derby.

The Hoops will take on Rangers at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on December 29.

Scottish League Cup success

On December 8, the Bhoys and the Gers faced each other in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Neil Lennon’s side 1-0 to maintain their chances of clinching the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row.

 

However, Rangers pushed Celtic hard, and the Gers are also challenging the Bhoys for the league title this season.

Warning for Rangers

Elyounoussi, who can also operate as a forward and is on loan at Celtic from Southampton, has warned Rangers that they will be destroyed when the two sides meet again later this month.

The 25-year-old Norway international - who joined Southampton from Basel in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £16 million - has scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League matches, and has scored four goals in six Scottish Premiership games for Celtic so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in...

Elyounoussi told The Scottish Sun: "When we meet them again we’ll destroy them. There are more titles to win this season so we need to refocus.

“Rangers were strong in the final and they were on the front foot. We grew into it in the second half.”

