Celtic fans react to snubbed Lewis Morgan loan bid

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic have reportedly blocked Lewis Morgan from leaving the club.

Celtics Lewis Morgan during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Celtic may be looking to do some business in January, but it seems likely that there will be a number of outgoings at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon's squad is pretty bulky, so fringe players such as Jack Hendry, Eboue Kouassi and Maryan Shved could go out on loan, whilst Craig Gordon and Scott Sinclair will be in the final stages of their contracts.

One player Celtic fans may like to see go is winger Lewis Morgan, who has recently been deployed as an emergency striker by Neil Lennon.

 

Morgan, 23, has chipped in with two goals and three assists this season, but fans have been left frustrated with his disappointing displays.

The former St Mirren man didn't get much of a look in under Brendan Rodgers, and then joined Sunderland on loan for the second half of last season.

Lennon has given Morgan chances to shine this season, and the Daily Record now claim that Stoke City have made a loan offer to bring him back to England.

Ryan Jack of Rangers FC tackles Lewis Morgan of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, director of football Nicky Hammond allegedly snubbed the bid, making it clear that the Scottish wide man won't be leaving Parkhead.

That has left some Celtic fans baffled, believing he isn't good enough for Celtic and snubbing a loan move doesn't help the club or the player, with others even suggesting that Hammond should be given his marching orders alongside Morgan for such a decision.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

