Celtic fans react to snubbed Lewis Morgan loan bid

Celtic have reportedly blocked Lewis Morgan from leaving the club.

Celtic may be looking to do some business in January, but it seems likely that there will be a number of outgoings at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon's squad is pretty bulky, so fringe players such as Jack Hendry, Eboue Kouassi and Maryan Shved could go out on loan, whilst Craig Gordon and Scott Sinclair will be in the final stages of their contracts.

One player Celtic fans may like to see go is winger Lewis Morgan, who has recently been deployed as an emergency striker by Neil Lennon.

Morgan, 23, has chipped in with two goals and three assists this season, but fans have been left frustrated with his disappointing displays.

The former St Mirren man didn't get much of a look in under Brendan Rodgers, and then joined Sunderland on loan for the second half of last season.

Lennon has given Morgan chances to shine this season, and the Daily Record now claim that Stoke City have made a loan offer to bring him back to England.

However, director of football Nicky Hammond allegedly snubbed the bid, making it clear that the Scottish wide man won't be leaving Parkhead.

That has left some Celtic fans baffled, believing he isn't good enough for Celtic and snubbing a loan move doesn't help the club or the player, with others even suggesting that Hammond should be given his marching orders alongside Morgan for such a decision.

Why ? — Joe Lisbon 67 (@joe21163) December 15, 2019

Would he get game time no point going on loan to sit on a bench — spug1888 (@Spuggy1967) December 15, 2019

This is wrong for Celtic and the player https://t.co/s6fybBZhR9 — Richard Murphy (@RichardMurphy80) December 15, 2019

So #Celtic have thrown out a loan approach from #StokeCity City for Lewis Morgan because nicky morgan say so why he was awful against cluj needs be sent out on loan anyone agree?? #celticfc #celticfamily — @CelticBhoy1888 (@Celt_Bhoy1888) December 15, 2019

Nicky can join Lewis Morgan in the dole office. https://t.co/NOG7Ptr8Fq — Adz (@Adz_plays) December 15, 2019

I’ll drive him down and I don’t even have a license... — Neilly (@mints1978) December 14, 2019

Nicky Hammond should be sent with him then — tam kerr (@TamZander5911) December 15, 2019