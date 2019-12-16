Celtic fans buzzing over Nir Bitton extension

The big Celtic defender has signed a new deal in Glasgow.

Celtic fans on Twitter are on board with the club's decision to extend Nir Bitton's contract.

The versatile Israel defender signed a new deal at Parkhead this afternoon, committing his stay in Glasgow until the year 2023.

Subscribe

Bitton has endured an injury-hit couple of years but he has been an ever-present figure in Neil Lennon's squad since the Northern Irishman took the reins following Brendan Rodgers's exit in February.

And the 28-year-old's form since then appears to have been strong enough to warrant a new deal.

Here's how Celtic fans reacted to the announcement.

Sensible bit of business — CelticMatchworn (@matchwornceltic) December 16, 2019

Excellent news — Peter Harvey (@carlowbhoy) December 16, 2019

Signing and a half ✊ — Alan Redpath (@celticlaila) December 16, 2019

Fully deserved, model pro. — ShaneM08 (@shanemufc20) December 16, 2019

One of the best squad players we’ve had at the club. Reliable player — Celtic_CW (@I_C_Celtic) December 16, 2019

Great bit of business — Dominic Toye (@djcrtoye) December 16, 2019

Great bit of business! Never let us down. — LouMun 67 ⚽️ (@lfmunro) December 16, 2019

Bitton, who stands at 6'4, had been linked with a move to Burnley in recent months but his decision to stick around speaks volumes for the mood that Lennon has instilled in the camp.

This is a team that came very, very far under Rodgers, but they clearly haven't stopped evolving and it seems like the big man wants to be around to see how far Lennon can take the club.

The Hoops were paired with Copenhagen in the next round of the Europa League, after winning their group.