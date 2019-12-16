Quick links

Bacary Sagna suggests who should be Arsenal's next manager

Arsenal are currently on the look out for a new permanent manager, with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge.

Bacary Sagna has told Super Sunday, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he thinks Carlo Ancelotti should become Arsenal’s next manager.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new boss, and there is now increasing pressure on them to make a permanent appointment sooner rather than later.

Freddie Ljungberg is currently in interim charge, but he has failed to really take Arsenal forward since taking over from Unai Emery.

 

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City yesterday, with their performance well short of the standard required.

And Sagna has suggested that Ancelotti could be the ideal choice to take Arsenal forward now.

“Carlo Ancelotti, I think he’s well respected in the world of football and is really close to the players. I think he can bring something good to the club,” the French full-back said.

However, Jamie Carragher was of a very different opinion to Sagna.

Carragher feels that Ancelotti would be a poor fit for Arsenal, as they need so much work doing with their squad.

"I don’t agree, I think Ancelotti makes very good teams even better,” Carragher argued.

“This is a rebuilding job, I don’t think Ancelotti has ever took a group of players like this - he’s gone to top teams and it’s more about man management, getting the best out of players.”

Ancelotti could appeal to Arsenal as they would not need to pay any compensation to land him.

The Italian boss has recently lost his job at Napoli, and is now on the hunt for work.

Arsenal’s defeat to City has let them sat in ninth place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

