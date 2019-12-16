Arsenal star Aubameyang manages just 21 touches in defeat

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might as well have not been on the pitch.

Arsenal were outclassed by Manchester City at The Emirates in a 3-0 loss.

City scored all three before half-time in a one sided contest with Arsenal putting up little resistance.

Arsenal's attack did not pose much threat of their own, despite City's defence looking suspect at times this season.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a game to forget.

The Gabon forward has had a very good season individually, but this was an off day, and one he would rather forget.

Aubameyang had just 21 touches in 90 minutes as Arsenal struggled to get him the ball.

He had two shots at goal, which both missed the target.

He was not aided by Mesut Ozil being substituted after 59 minutes, but the German was poor and he did not help Aubameyang much when he was on the pitch.

Aubameyang and Arsenal will look to bounce back away at Everton next week.