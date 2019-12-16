Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal star Aubameyang manages just 21 touches in defeat

Dan Coombs
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might as well have not been on the pitch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal were outclassed by Manchester City at The Emirates in a 3-0 loss.

City scored all three before half-time in a one sided contest with Arsenal putting up little resistance.

Arsenal's attack did not pose much threat of their own, despite City's defence looking suspect at times this season.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a game to forget.

 

 

The Gabon forward has had a very good season individually, but this was an off day, and one he would rather forget.

Aubameyang had just 21 touches in 90 minutes as Arsenal struggled to get him the ball.

He had two shots at goal, which both missed the target.

He was not aided by Mesut Ozil being substituted after 59 minutes, but the German was poor and he did not help Aubameyang much when he was on the pitch.

Aubameyang and Arsenal will look to bounce back away at Everton next week. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal dejected at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch