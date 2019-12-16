Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli display against Manchester City

Subhankar Mondal
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal shoots as he is put under pressure by Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gabriel Martinelli played well for Arsenal against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London,...

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City at the weekend.

Martinelli was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against City at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Freddie Ljungberg’s side lost.

The Brazil Under-23 international produced a very encouraging performance, as the teenager made a run through the City defence in the first half and tried to make things happen, although his tracking back could have been better.

 

According to WhoScored, the youngster took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, won one header, took 46 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles and one interception.

So far this season, Martinelli has scored three goals and provided two assists in five Europa League matches, and has scored one goal in nine Premier League games for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans were pleased with the display produced by Martinelli and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal battles for possession with Rodrigo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December...

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal takes on Kyle Walker of Man City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch