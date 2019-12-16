Arsenal fans react to Gabriel Martinelli display against Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli played well for Arsenal against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City at the weekend.

Martinelli was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against City at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday.

The 18-year-old forward started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Freddie Ljungberg’s side lost.

The Brazil Under-23 international produced a very encouraging performance, as the teenager made a run through the City defence in the first half and tried to make things happen, although his tracking back could have been better.

According to WhoScored, the youngster took one shot which was on target, had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, won one header, took 46 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles and one interception.

So far this season, Martinelli has scored three goals and provided two assists in five Europa League matches, and has scored one goal in nine Premier League games for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans were pleased with the display produced by Martinelli and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Martinelli, the only positive today, Ozil was unsurprisingly poor as usual and our defending gets worse by the day. At this stage, a I can do is pray for the club and hope for the best. #AFC #ARSMCI — FollowMeBack (@Wackyrichy) December 15, 2019

Some positives? Thought Martinelli was very bright in first half. And Leno, again, was superb. Would have been at least 5-0 if not for him. Torreira looked ok too I thought, otherwise that’s it.. — matt (@ml_afc) December 15, 2019

Martinelli and leno, kudos to you guys. For d rest of you, i reserve my comment.#AFC #ARSMCI — Rahman Olaotan (@kingray_afc) December 15, 2019

martinelli was good against city greenwood wasn’t unreal lmaoo — Abdul (@AbdulAfc2) December 15, 2019

That was an expected result against last years Champions. Despite not being able to defend, some positives in pockets of confidence coming back, #Martinelli, #Torreira & #Pepe showing some ambition #AFC #Arsenal. Need the board to help the team out & be decisive. — Amit Jay Shah (@AmitJayShah) December 15, 2019

MARTINELLI ONLY ONE IN THIS TEAM SHOWS FIGHT NOT SCARED. MARTINELLI CAPTAIN. — Mattywatty (@Mattywatty4) December 15, 2019

Martinelli never stopped running. — ℳℜ.KIИGßEEZ (@lando_AFC) December 15, 2019