Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg's comments about Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in their most recent outing at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans have been left divided over Freddie Ljungberg’s comments about Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette was once again benched for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time since Ljungberg took charge at the Emirates.

And the Swede has explained that he feels that Lacazette and Aubameyang aren’t ideally suited to playing together as they leave Arsenal too vulnerable at the back.

“You need to have balance in your team,” he said to beIN SPORTS.

“With Lacazette and Auba, we tried in my first two games, but we looked really vulnerable defensively. They are both great players that’s why I wanted them on the pitch, but we were vulnerable defensively.

“We’ve taken the route against West Ham where we’ve played one of them to have more defensive organisation and we played well and won that game very clearly.”

Some Arsenal fans actually agree with Ljungberg’s analysis, and believe that Lacazette should be kept on the bench for the time being.

However, others feel that the Gunners have looked so unstable defensively anyway, that they should work on getting all their best attacking players on the pitch.

Has started to sound like unai emery... So without both of them playing at the same time we are balanced defensively? That explains the clean sheets we've been getting — Somebody's Son 2.0 (@PetrovPetero) December 15, 2019

Of course he's right, we're playing better with martinelli and pepe on the flanks — edyblaise (@eunimna) December 15, 2019

This is not true. Play Lacazette in the Ozil role. He will hold the ball better to bring others into play. He also helps the defence better — Kayode Abaniwonnda (@kabani2005) December 15, 2019

That's nonsense, you can equip both together because Auba can't function as lone striker, he plays better with Lacazette... Martinelli is growing can be a super sub or other way round... If Lacazette played today he would be more threat, you had 1 shot on target at home...! — Dr Who (@gentlemanyink) December 15, 2019

Spot on — Pedro Natalli (@Pedro_Natalli) December 15, 2019

like saying playing salah and mane leaves the defense vulnerable , the best form of defense is attack. — King Kuhaamii (@HusseinQuwam) December 15, 2019

Much better with both on the pitch, they balance each other's strengths and weaknesses. Pepe hasn't produced, Ozil isn't enjoying himself anymore, and Martinelli is better off replacing one of them in the middle than playing outside. But, offense isn't Arsenal's greatest problem — Brodie Ernenwein (@BroErn18) December 15, 2019

Ljungberg has failed to really spark an improvement at Arsenal during his time in charge to date.

The Gunners could now be forced to make a permanent appointment sooner rather than later, as they cannot afford to let too many more points pass them by, with the North London side sat down in ninth place in the Premier League table.