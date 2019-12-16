Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg's comments about Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

John Verrall
Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in their most recent outing at the Emirates Stadium.

Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.

Arsenal fans have been left divided over Freddie Ljungberg’s comments about Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette was once again benched for Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time since Ljungberg took charge at the Emirates.

And the Swede has explained that he feels that Lacazette and Aubameyang aren’t ideally suited to playing together as they leave Arsenal too vulnerable at the back.

 

“You need to have balance in your team,” he said to beIN SPORTS.

“With Lacazette and Auba, we tried in my first two games, but we looked really vulnerable defensively. They are both great players that’s why I wanted them on the pitch, but we were vulnerable defensively.

“We’ve taken the route against West Ham where we’ve played one of them to have more defensive organisation and we played well and won that game very clearly.”

Some Arsenal fans actually agree with Ljungberg’s analysis, and believe that Lacazette should be kept on the bench for the time being.

However, others feel that the Gunners have looked so unstable defensively anyway, that they should work on getting all their best attacking players on the pitch.

Ljungberg has failed to really spark an improvement at Arsenal during his time in charge to date.

The Gunners could now be forced to make a permanent appointment sooner rather than later, as they cannot afford to let too many more points pass them by, with the North London side sat down in ninth place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch