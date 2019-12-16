Arsenal fans react after hearing Roberto Martinez has rejected them

Arsenal are still looking for a new manager to replace Unai Emery.

Arsenal are yet to find Unai Emery's replacement, but a whole host of managers have been linked with the post in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta currently looks to be the favourite, with the Manchester City assistant boss in pole position for a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Whilst one Spaniard could be making the move, another has seemingly snubbed the chance to even speak to Arsenal, never mind respond to a job offer.

The Mirror claimed on Saturday that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has followed Brendan Rodgers in deciding to snub the Gunners' offer to hold talks.

Martinez is currently in charge of Belgium, and allegedly feels he can win EURO 2020 next summer, so is staying in the job at least until then.

Martinez's time as Everton manager turned a little ugly before his sacking in 2016, and he has since been rebuilding his reputation in charge of Belgium, and did guide them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Now, Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his latest rumour, with some suggesting that they're relieved to see Martinez reject the job, if true.

Others are concerned that they can't even attract Martinez, branding the situation 'shambolic' whilst claiming it's time to accept Arsenal aren't a huge club right now.

Thank God Martinez rejected Us. https://t.co/oGO2mwRtLr — Umar H Hassan (@itzhassaan) December 15, 2019

Roberto Martinez? Can you imagine! — Hesketh (@Hesketh_CW) December 15, 2019

Shambolic the state of this club! — Franck-Olivier (@GoonerFrenchie) December 15, 2019

Lol, it is so sad — Muhammad Kharji M (@muh_kharji) December 15, 2019

Roberto Martinez rejecting Arsenal. — Jonny (@Gooner_AFC) December 14, 2019

Good god, I hope we didn’t ask Martínez. — Adam Mitchell (@AdamTMitchell) December 14, 2019

Time to come to terms with Arsenal being regarded as 3rd rate club at best, certainly not a "big" club. We are somewhere between West Ham and Leicester, currently much closer to the former. The Kroenkes destroyed this once great club. #afc https://t.co/rXg8oUXBPX — Adi Meiri #WeCareDoYou (@MeiriAdi) December 15, 2019

Martinez is rejecting us. Exciting times indeed — Pranav (@pranav_268) December 15, 2019