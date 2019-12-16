Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react after hearing Roberto Martinez has rejected them

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are still looking for a new manager to replace Unai Emery.

Arsene Wenger the Arsenal Manager with Roberto Martinez the Everton Manager before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on October 24, 2015 in...

Arsenal are yet to find Unai Emery's replacement, but a whole host of managers have been linked with the post in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta currently looks to be the favourite, with the Manchester City assistant boss in pole position for a return to the Emirates Stadium.

Whilst one Spaniard could be making the move, another has seemingly snubbed the chance to even speak to Arsenal, never mind respond to a job offer.

 

The Mirror claimed on Saturday that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has followed Brendan Rodgers in deciding to snub the Gunners' offer to hold talks.

Martinez is currently in charge of Belgium, and allegedly feels he can win EURO 2020 next summer, so is staying in the job at least until then.

Martinez's time as Everton manager turned a little ugly before his sacking in 2016, and he has since been rebuilding his reputation in charge of Belgium, and did guide them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Roberto Martinez, head coach of Belgium, during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

Now, Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to his latest rumour, with some suggesting that they're relieved to see Martinez reject the job, if true.

Others are concerned that they can't even attract Martinez, branding the situation 'shambolic' whilst claiming it's time to accept Arsenal aren't a huge club right now.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch