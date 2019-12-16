Andy Gray comments on Liverpool’s Premier League title chances

Liverpool won in the Premier League at the weekend.

Andy Gray has predicted on beIN SPORTS that for Liverpool to give their Premier League title rivals any chance this season, they will have to drop as many as 24 points.

The former Everton star made the comments after Liverpool’s win against Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Reds are at the top of the league table at the moment with 49 points from 17 matches.

Gray believes that if Liverpool are to open the title race for the likes of Leicester City and Manchester City, then they will have to drop between 21 to 24 points.

Gray said on beIN SPORTS: “I think Liverpool to give anyone a chance need to drop something like 21 to 24 points from now.”

Not happening

Liverpool have dropped just two points in the Premier League so far this season, and it is hard to see the Reds squander away more than 20 points in the coming months.

True, the Reds have not been particular great in recent weeks, but they are winning matches and picking up points.

Of course, Liverpool could go through a bad spell and could lose a couple of games, but so will Leicester and City, who are unlikely to win each and every league fixture from now until the end of the season.

Unless Liverpool suffer a catastrophic collapse, it is safe to say that the title is heading to Anfield this season.