Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Andy Carroll comments on Fabian Schar's condition after Newcastle United's match with Burnley

John Verrall
Newcastle United's Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Sunday 8th December 2019.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll picked up a booking for an aerial challenge with Ben Mee at the weekend.

Newcastle player Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Andy Carroll has told the Daily Mail that Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar was heavily bruised when he came back into the dressing room after his side's match against Burnley at the weekend.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Burnley in what was a physical contest at Turf Moor.

Carroll was booked for an elbow on Ben Mee in the second half, but the Newcastle front-man felt that he had been unfairly treated.

“Fabian Schar has come in the dressing room with bumps all over his head, bruises everywhere and somehow nothing. It's a disgrace,” he said.

 

“It's hard, really hard. There were decisions they got that we didn't get, it's frustrating. We tried to get the equaliser and push on, there were lots of decisions we didn't get and it kills the game for us.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce also complained about referee Tim Robinson, who was making his Premier League debut, after the contest.

Newcastle felt hard done by as they felt Federico Fernandez was fouled in the build-up to Burnley’s goal.

Andy Carroll of West Ham United protests after he is booked by referee Simon Hooper after he fouls Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and...

The Magpies also were guilty of missing a great chance to equalise, when Dwight Gayle poked a shot wide from close range.

Newcastle are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch