Andy Carroll comments on Fabian Schar's condition after Newcastle United's match with Burnley

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll picked up a booking for an aerial challenge with Ben Mee at the weekend.

Andy Carroll has told the Daily Mail that Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar was heavily bruised when he came back into the dressing room after his side's match against Burnley at the weekend.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Burnley in what was a physical contest at Turf Moor.

Carroll was booked for an elbow on Ben Mee in the second half, but the Newcastle front-man felt that he had been unfairly treated.

“Fabian Schar has come in the dressing room with bumps all over his head, bruises everywhere and somehow nothing. It's a disgrace,” he said.

“It's hard, really hard. There were decisions they got that we didn't get, it's frustrating. We tried to get the equaliser and push on, there were lots of decisions we didn't get and it kills the game for us.”

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce also complained about referee Tim Robinson, who was making his Premier League debut, after the contest.

Newcastle felt hard done by as they felt Federico Fernandez was fouled in the build-up to Burnley’s goal.

The Magpies also were guilty of missing a great chance to equalise, when Dwight Gayle poked a shot wide from close range.

Newcastle are next in action against Crystal Palace at the weekend.